War on traditional conservative beliefs

The implications of all this is, unfortunately, lost on many Canadians.

War on traditional conservative beliefs

I strongly agree with Martin Barker’s recent letter to your newspaper entitled “Attestations required for government grants unfair.” Mr. Barker hit on several key points that have deep implications for the Canadian public and for our present and future freedoms.

The most important point he made was that there are now two groups of Canadians, those who are willing to agree with Liberal/NDP values and those who do not, and that the latter will be punished for their beliefs. The war on traditional and conservative beliefs is now well underway. But there is more.

The implications of all this is, unfortunately, lost on many Canadians. If we are all required to agree with liberal progressive values or be punished, what kind of country does that now make Canada? The very idea that we must agree with a certain political/social ideology or suffer the consequences, means that we are now a becoming something other than a democratic society.

Do we all realize what this means? If one set of freedoms can be arbitrarily removed, how long will it be before others are eliminated? We are already living under the burden of a biased mainstream media and a school system that conditions our children. The direction this is going does not bode well for the future of a free people.

Government has no right to dictate or enforce its brand of morality on the people. I believe it was Pierre Elliot, not the present Trudeau, who reminded us of this. How ironic that the present government does not recognize the wisdom of this.

Perry Foster

Duncan

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: Bird experiment for the birds, not the spring garden
Next story
What global warming? How about global cooling

Just Posted

Super 8 gets women going in soccer

 

Anti-pipeline protesters rally outside office of Delta MP

 

Aerial yoga sends bodies, spirits soaring

  • 21 hours ago

 

Brad Vis hoping to be Conservative candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

 

Most Read

  • McGregor Says: Tuning up the truck and the soul

    It was time to get the old truck out of the garage and on the road. Like anything that comes out of hibernation, it needed a bit of attention. I like to tinker and tighten, but there was a leaking exhaust manifold gasket and a weeping wheel cylinder, items that arise when you neglect something for a while.

  • It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

    Week of April 29 - May 5: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

  • The coming affordable housing crisis

    The dearth of affordable housing will have a worse long-term effect than high gas prices.

  • What global warming? How about global cooling

    It's been a long winter. I should know. I'm a former climate research scientist at Environment Canada. And I was an expert reviewer for the United Nations' International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its 2007 Climate Change Report.

  • That’ll be $55,555 please

    Those of us who carry debt - and really who doesn't - should be bracing ourselves, because interest rates are not going to stay this low forever. We've been warned and warned in the past year or so that rates will rise, and it does appear that a rise is in the offing, many think in July.

  • Op-ed: A case study of professional reliance

    How reliance on industry-hired professionals has increased the risks of damage

  • Column: Building inspection meetings planned for Area C

    This month I'd like to provide readers with an update on some key Area C issues and results, as follows: