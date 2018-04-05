Walter Volovsek: Retrospectives – West Lake 6

Nordal Kaldahl (front centre) won the ski jumping trophy in both, the 1934 and 1935 competitions. A smaller cup was his to keep. Edward Mahon is standing in the rear with his partner Roland Brewis on his right. The hike to the lodge in his suit must have been quite a challenge for Edward, as he was in his 73rd year. (Courtesy of Hollyburn History Society #1044-30P)