Walter Volovsek: Retrospectives – West Lake 4

The West Lake Lodge is seen here in late season after much of the snow has melted, revealing more of the building. The upper part of the ski jump is visible above the roof.
Courtesy of Mahon Family Records
The West Lake Lodge is seen here in late season after much of the snow has melted.
The West Lake Lodge is seen here in late season after much of the snow has melted, revealing more of the building. The upper part of the ski jump is visible above the roof.
Courtesy of Mahon Family Records
Dyer: There are always some casualties when a new form of transportation comes along ...
Prince Rupert's weekly streeter on some of the hottest topics
What are we losing, if we lose the need for boredom?
To the editor;
To the editor;
I recently participated in an online survey regarding cannabis regulations, provided by the City of Parksville. I was thankful for the opportunity to give my feedback, as I feel that Parksville has an opportunity to develop this industry, which has great potential for generating sustainable employment, as well as tax dollars for the town.
Now that spring is here, the garbage that has been dumped all over Kaien Island is more evident