Here in Qualicum Beach, people do have an appreciation for nature and its importance. In 2008, a protective conservation covenant was signed between the town, the Brown Property Preservation Society (BPPS) and the Land Conservancy of B.C. (TLC). Newcomers to the area may not be aware that these lands were originally proposed for sale as a residential development. This 50-acre forest, formerly the Brown Property, is now the Heritage Forest.