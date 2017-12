A very sophisticated system of concrete transfer was designed by Cominco engineers for the construction of the Waneta Dam. A heavy cable was strung across the canyon from a stationary tower beyond the batch plant on the north bank to a movable anchor on the south bank. The latter consisted of a heavily ballasted carriage that ran on a curved track, which could be positioned by electric motors to align the cableway above the pour. March 1952. (Walter Volovsek collection)