Voting yes in referendums the proactive choice

Re: Voting on referendums, letters Oct. 17

The homeless crisis is indeed an unfortunate sad state of affairs.

Making ill-founded assumptions about how the costs are borne for thousands of refugees coming here gives no clarity and only adds to people’s confusion about the situation. Housing for refugees is NOT paid for by taxpayers, nor is their general cost of living. Those who have been welcomed here were supported through private sponsorship and some government assistance programs. By the way, many of these families come from war torn countries and had absolutely no control over the devastating circumstances which caused their predicament.

Voting YES in our our housing and water referendums is a wise investment in our future for long term gain, for the good of all. Rather than continuing to incur spiraling costs of CLEAN UP and resources needed to deal with the results of these matters, we need to be proactive!

Louise Rueger

Chemainus