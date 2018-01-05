Susan Young, Dec. 3, seemed upset with the current voting system that gives 100 per cent of the power to parties that are elected by winning ridings “with just a handful of votes” and “usually much less than 50 per cent of the total votes cast.” She decries the fact that the majority of federal governments since WWI have been “elected with much less than 50 per cent of the popular vote.”

But surely these proportions are simply due to the fact that more than two parties have been contesting the elections? If there had been only two parties, one would have had more than 50 per cent of the vote each time. When three or more parties contest an election, it is almost inevitable that the one first past the post will have far less than 50 per cent of the vote. First past the post is what we accept in many other areas of life, such as selection for an employment position and horse races.

Proportional representation in a voting system still gives winners and losers at the candidate level by “a handful of votes,” despite parliamentary seats being apportioned according to the total numbers of votes cast for specific parties; and ensures minority coalition governments. The current Provincial Government situation in B.C. is an unsatisfactory example of such a minority situation; to me it would seem that the only fair way of ensuring that the population’s voting wishes are truly reflected, would be for a governing coalition to be made up by mandate of the first past the post Liberals and the second past the post NDP, rather than the unrepresentative current set up.

Anthony Walter

Coldstream