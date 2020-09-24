Voting is a civic duty

The Interior News commends the candidates for mayor and council, urges engagement of the electorate

It is on.

This week the Smithers byelection to elect a new mayor and town councillor gets into full swing.

The Interior News would like to take this opportunity to commend all the candidates who have put themselves forward in service of their community.

We are impressed that two people have committed to the mayor’s race and four have entered the contest for the vacant council seat.

It is important and appropriate, of course, to subject the hopefuls to close scrutiny of their platforms and their character, but equally important that we recognize their commitment and keep it civil.

The slate of candidates represents pretty much the breadth of diversity in the Canadian political spectrum and could change the face of council depending on the outcome.

For at least a couple of election cycles the balance of power has been somewhat progressive-leaning, but that could change toward more conservative with the choices at hand.

For some that is a desirable outcome. For others, not so much.

Although this time around the vote is only for a two-year term, it is nevertheless a very important decision.

The town has been affected dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic and regardless of what has happened thus far, it is the upcoming decisions of council that are going to determine how we recover.

The important thing here is that voters make their voices heard by getting out and exercising their civic duty. In the grand scheme of the Canadian political system, municipal governments may not have a great deal of power, but what happens in the council chamber has a direct impact on our daily lives.

To the candidates: Thank you, work hard and good luck.

To the electorate: Take the time to get to know the issues, attend the virtual all candidates meeting coming up Oct. 1, reach out to the candidates themselves and, most importantly, vote.

