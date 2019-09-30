Vote your values on Oct. 21

Canadian politics — and our elections in particular — fascinate me. It is such a privilege to participate in a social democracy with the many rights and freedoms we enjoy. So why do so many choose not to vote? Or even discuss our party of choice in a civil manner, without blaming and shaming other perspectives?

Perhaps politics don’t seem important when day-to-day duties keep us so busy. But each election impacts our daily lives over the long term (some policies more than others). It seems that indifference has led to compliance, and we forget that having the right to vote is a precious commodity.

For me it comes down to values and facts. I value clean air, soil and water above all else because without them we cannot exist on this planet. The consensus of scientific experts (not opinions) prove that our climate has been negatively impacted by industrialization. Here on the Island, I no longer need an expert to see the dead salal in our forests, ocean acidification, smoke-filled summers and low river flows that lead to upset ecosystems.

With rights and freedoms comes responsibility — for ourselves, for our family and friends, for our communities. As a Green person, I understand that positive change begins with me and I’m not waiting for what others must do. I prefer to look forward with hope instead of fear.

It felt good to share this with all of you, thanks for reading! Vote on or before Oct. 21 and consider Lydia Hwitsum as your next MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford.

Carrie White

Duncan