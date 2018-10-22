Vote showed no support for rotten Saltair community centre
Seems the results of yesterday’s municipal election was a clear referendum on the wish of Saltair taxpayers to no longer waste our tax dollars on a rotten old building…after the CVRD ignored our petition, with the one exception of Director Iannidinnardo who spoke up to support our request (thank you Lori).
Even though I did offer to pay the entire cost of the referendum out of my own pocket a couple of times.
Now our community can move forward on the most important issue facing our community, specifically our water system, and the VIHA mandated filtration system.
Tom Hockin
Saltair