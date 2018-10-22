Now our community can move forward on the most important issue facing our community

Vote showed no support for rotten Saltair community centre

Seems the results of yesterday’s municipal election was a clear referendum on the wish of Saltair taxpayers to no longer waste our tax dollars on a rotten old building…after the CVRD ignored our petition, with the one exception of Director Iannidinnardo who spoke up to support our request (thank you Lori).

Even though I did offer to pay the entire cost of the referendum out of my own pocket a couple of times.

Now our community can move forward on the most important issue facing our community, specifically our water system, and the VIHA mandated filtration system.

Tom Hockin

Saltair