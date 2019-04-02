You nearly took her out at the mid point of the crossing!

Visually impaired woman almost hit three times in crosswalk

To the person driving a white four door hatchback at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, did you happen to notice the flashing pedestrian crossing lights, and a young woman on a large three-wheeled bike with her service dog crossing? You nearly took her out at the mid point of the crossing!

This is the third time my daughter has nearly been hit at this controlled crossing; the other two times she was in her bright red mobility scooter. I have taken her to the RCMP detachment complaining about her nearly being hit. They didn’t offer any solution other than her being more careful! This is a young woman with mobility issues and who is visually impaired trying to live a safe, independent life. As her mom I believed Lake Cowichan would be a perfect small community for her to live safely in. She’s lived here for one year and nearly been hit three times. I don’t like the odds!

The speed limit is 40 km, you are approaching or coming out of a roundabout — how can you not notice the flashing lights?

Everyone please look at where you are going and be aware of pedestrians!

Ann Jensen

Parksville