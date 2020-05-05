Your mental health matters. If you need help, please reach out.

Virtual mental health support available during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging on many levels. For some people, it’s meant a disruption in their daily routine and social life, and for others it’s meant the loss of a job. Children and youth are missing the friends and activities they love. And sadly, some families are grieving the loss of a loved one.

This year more than ever, Mental Health Week is a vital reminder that it’s OK to not be OK. If you feel stressed, anxious, or depressed, you are not alone, and help is available. Our government is making sure all British Columbians can access mental health supports during the pandemic, with a $5 million investment to expand these services.

Visit gov.bc.ca/COVID19 and look for “Health and Mental Health” to find options for free virtual counselling and ways to manage stress, anxiety, and depression. There are also dedicated supports for youth, parents, seniors, students, healthcare workers and Indigenous people.

There are many local organizations across the province who have gone digital to serve people during this pandemic.

Your mental health matters. If you need help, please reach out.

Doug Routley

MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen