VIMC process was flawed

Communities, too, are evolving as their population does but never standing still. It is up to us as members to promote growth and avoid regression. This requires thoughtful co-operation with all the population.

When I went to the meeting Dec. 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. and discovered the auditorium already at virtually standing room only I learned the doors opened at 5. From my position it looked like it was well served by elderly (possibly retired) people and members of First Nations all who are welcomed there. However that left no room for other tax payers to attend as they would be working or dining with families and not able to be at the beginning or stay through to a vote at 1 a.m.

This process is flawed in that a very small sample of approximately 731 seating capacity is making decisions for a population of more than 29,676 people plus (2016 census) To achieve an accurate input of all the stakeholders a referendum for a 12 hour period could allow a better response.

I am surprised that this even got to such conflict when MNC’s CAO Dave Devana on Nov. 12, 2013 in a letter to them stated that a vehicle testing facility is permitted on C8 and I2 zoned land. Also car racing and go karts are permitted on C8 land. VIMC was given a letter stating phase 2 and phase 1 have identical zoning and their operation is legally operating. On Sept. 27, 2019 the CVRD sent a letter also of support and talked of the benefits to the community of the VIMC operation. This information and a lot more are on the MNC website.

When you change the zoning as you intend then you are admitting that VIMC is legally operating and that is the only way you can stop the expansion. The message could be seen as MNC not being friendly to business and any new business looking to start on Vancouver Island may not consider MNC to be consistent in dealings and may not trust the council.

Let us work together to have compatible growth in the community and not go down a path to negative growth. We have an opportunity to be a world class destination and show leadership that helps promote the economy and tourism as partners in this.

Wayne Marriette

North Cowichan