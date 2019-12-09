The minute they were turned down they threaten to monetarily destabilize our community.

VIMC disingenuous with lawsuit threats

Re: “Bring on the lawsuit over Motorsport Circuit”, (Citizen, Dec. 6)

I agree with Mr. Crosbie Watler. VIMC is being very disingenuous with their threats on suing N. Cowichan.

They were championing their philanthropic mindset for all to see what a great asset they were to our small community. This posture was to enable them to be seen as a great boom to our home.

They only wanted to exploit us for their financial gain. The minute they were turned down they threaten to monetarily destabilize our community.

I for one propose that we will not buy any cars from dealerships that support this bully. We are a small community but there is a fair amount of money here, we should answer this threat with our wallets. We will persevere.

J. Robertson

Duncan