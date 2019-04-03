Victoria Report: Capitalizing on opportunities

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

The Ashcroft Terminal continues to be a source of pride as B.C.’s largest inland transload and storage terminal. It serves a number of industries, including agriculture, forestry, mining, steel and recycling, liquids, and oil and gas.

In May 2018 the Terminal announced a $28 million upgrade of its facilities, with Transport Canada (through the National Trade Corridors Fund) providing a grant up to $9.2 million. The upgrade, which will generate 250 jobs during construction, will significantly expand Ashcroft Terminal’s capacity and benefit a multitude of Canadian and international producers, shippers, and importers.

It’s scheduled to be completed by August 2021, but the time to capitalize on related opportunities is now. That’s why I recently held a regional information session on this project with local community leaders, to examine how it might impact the region; explore other economic prospects that might result from it; and identify the steps communities should be taking to facilitate those prospects in addition to supporting the terminal.

There was a lot of enthusiasm from the participants, who are eager to work with Ashcroft Terminal to create lasting positive impacts in the region. Whether it’s the creation of long-term family-supporting jobs, or increased economic activity to support the programs and services we all depend on, the possibilities are endless.

I’ve often called the Ashcroft Terminal expansion a “game-changer” for our region, and I have every confidence that the skilled, hard-working people of Ashcroft and area will make it so. By working together now to envision how we can leverage this project to create even more opportunities, we can create the prosperous future we want for our communities and for our children and grandchildren.

