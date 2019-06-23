Vicariously following the Raptors fan phenomenon

It’s been one of those days. Dogs took off on a long walkabout. Finally came back. Time to check stuff on the computer. Well, that didn’t work. Couldn’t hook up. Some printing showed up on the screen to tell me I did something wrong. That didn’t surprise me, but how to fix it? I called the good people at Cybernet. Norm, who works there, came to my rescue. I took the computer to him, he figured it out and there I was, good to go.

After all that I was a little off my game but I am almost back to normal now. Maybe not quite normal. I wanted to discuss the Raptor fever raging through the country. I don’t watch sports, but I have been most interested in how the games are going. As I write to you tonight I am well aware that there will be another game tomorrow. I won’t watch that either. I am, however, fascinated by all the fans who will camp out for many hours in the rain to watch the game on a big TV screen. Unless, of course, you are in the big stadium.

There they were, standing or jumping about in the torrential rain. Everyone seemed to be wearing a glossy wet garbage bag or a rubber poncho. Screaming, jumping and taking their own picture at the same time. My question for you is: where is the toilet? Oh, to be young again!

One thing that pleased me about all the carry-on was the great variety of people. Different cultures gathered to cheer on those Raptors. Still I don’t think I could bring myself to camp by a cage, cover myself in plastic and ask someone, where is the toilet?

I am told tickets cost a lot for games like that. By the time you buy a shirt or a hat, food and a drink or two you have probably spent more that I make in a few months. I shouldn’t be a downer. It is great folks have something to cheer for. Tomorrow could be the final game. I do hope those thousands of fans will hold the line on violence. Celebrate your brains off, but use your brains at the same time. I should say “Go Raptors” but everything will be done by the time we speak again. I won’t have to ask “where is the toilet?”

Thanks again to Norm and Cybernet for the help with this machine.

