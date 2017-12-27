Korean War veterans prepare to place their wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Vernon Sat. morning. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Veterans angry

LETTER: Social contract must be lived up to for those who risked their lives

Canadian veterans, who felt betrayed by the Harper government and campaigned to remove them from power during the 2015 election, are now pressuring the Trudeau government to live up to all of their campaign promises. To their credit, the Liberals reopened nine regional veterans offices (including Kelowna) that were closed by the Conservatives, and rehired both claims processing staff and case managers at Veterans Affairs.

On Nov. 9, a veterans rally took place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

During the press conference, retired major Mark Campbell, who lost both legs in Afghanistan, told reporters: “Veterans are angry, particularly the generation of modern veterans that have been subjected to the New Veterans Charter since 2006, which saw a significant 40 to 90 per cent reduction in our disability compensation in the middle of the [Afghanistan] war, while we were fighting the war, without telling any of us that our disability compensation was being reduced. That, in and of itself, was an unconscionable act on the part of the government of Canada. We need to rectify that with a return to the life-long pensions. It has to be a true pension, and it has to achieve parity with the former Pension Act or it’s all been a waste of time, and Veterans Affairs and the government of Canada’s credibility with the veteran community will die. This is the hill that Veterans Affairs is going to die on if the government of Canada does not get it right next month.”

In 1917, Prime Minister Robert Borden said: “When a Canadian enlists, they are promised that if they are injured or killed in service, then Canada will take care of them and their loved ones. This social contract is our sacred obligation to those who serve. We Canadians must defend it.”

David Buckna

Kelowna, B.C.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on housing, child care
Next story
LETTER: Trump stands alone in his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 15 hours ago

 

Community remembers fallen mother, daughters

  • 23 hours ago

 

B.C.’s annual allowable rent increase jumps to four per cent

  • 23 hours ago

 

North Delta’s view to the future

 

Most Read

  • Editorial: Looking back on 2017

    It was a year filled with disasters, but also with the strength of people and community

  • Letter: Kelowna’s sidewalk clearing plan not working

    Letter-writer says homeowners are not following the rules and clearing sidwalks

  • LETTERS: Irony on the front page

    The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

  • EDITORIAL: Any time is good for resolution

    Remember The Book of Lists?

  • LETTER: Democracy brings bewildering results

    Proportional representation around the world has some bewildering mechanisms, most of which result in coalitions with tiny interest groups exercising power even when their agenda runs counter to that of the government. Forty-nine per cent of voters may have their wishes denied or countermanded by a mere handful of legislative members. Setting a minimum voting percentage, for example 3.25 per cent as in Israel, has led to as many as 10 parties in the Knesset. Israelis vote for a party and the party chooses its representatives. So, democracy has many faces.

  • LETTER: Thanks to stranger who helped our mom

    On Dec. 21, around noon, our 82-year-old mom was attempting to walk from her car to the RBC Royal Bank in Parksville. The roads were extremely icy and she was slipping and afraid of falling. Out of nowhere, a man appeared and assisted her to the bank. Apparently he and his wife had been inside the bank and saw mom's struggle.

  • BUCHOLTZ: Time to plan Surrey’s new hospital is long past

    And whichever site is chosen, it needs to be somewhere central, not in North Surrey or South Surrey