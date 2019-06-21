Vernon’s homeless camps aren’t a mirage

You probably have seen a mirage at one time or another.
I wonder if the Vernon mayor is trying to tell us that 75 odd homeless camps in the north end is just a mirage, as how else can he explain it.
He tells us that no has mentioned anything about them.
On another point: Interior Health has suggested that the hospital may be a proper use for controlled drug users.
I think a better place would be around city hall, as there is already a bunch “users” populating that area—keep all the clowns in the same place.
That way any illegal dealing may be noticed by our police force, cuts down on vehicle use and carbon usage—win-win for everybody.
Gary Biro
