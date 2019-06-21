Vernon’s homeless camps aren’t a mirage

LETTER: Writer suggests putting safe injection site at city hall, next to the police station

You probably have seen a mirage at one time or another.

I wonder if the Vernon mayor is trying to tell us that 75 odd homeless camps in the north end is just a mirage, as how else can he explain it.

See: Homelessness, open drug use continue to plague Vernon

He tells us that no has mentioned anything about them.

On another point: Interior Health has suggested that the hospital may be a proper use for controlled drug users.

I think a better place would be around city hall, as there is already a bunch “users” populating that area—keep all the clowns in the same place.

See: Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

That way any illegal dealing may be noticed by our police force, cuts down on vehicle use and carbon usage—win-win for everybody.

Gary Biro

@VernonNewsletters@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.