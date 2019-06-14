Vernon’s History in Pictures

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photos give a snapshot of life for students in 1925

The latest Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo give a snapshot of what life was like in black and white for students in 1925.

The latest photo, featured in the Friday, June 14 edition of The Morning Star, shows woodworking lcass at the Vernon Prepatory School.

While VPS is no longer in existence, there are several high schools in the North Okanagan, many of which are celebrating graduation this week.

Watch The Morning Star online for photos and videos of area graduates and check out a special Grad supplement which will be delivered with the June 28 newspaper.

