Vernon steps up support for kidney walk

Thank you all for making this year’s Kidney Walk a success. The contributions of time, talent and equipment all go to making that morning a success. We had about 100 in attendance and raised unofficially $22,000.

This was the first year that the North Okanagan chapter co-ordinated the walk and in that respect would like to get input from across section of those involved in order to build on this one for next year. We invite you to share your thoughts, suggestions, or criticism to be taken into consideration for future years.

Thank you all again, the collective results will go to improving outcomes for folks living with kidney disease.

Sid Adams

North Okanagan Chapter Kidney Foundation BC Yukon

