Vernon steps it up for Alzheimers

On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to thank Vernon residents for their instrumental support of the 2019 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s and invite them to become involved with the event in 2020.

Vernon was one of 21 communities that came together on Sunday, May 5 to honour and remember people who have been affected by dementia. Vernon residents raised more than $18,000, which contributed to the more than $1.1 million raised across the province. Without this funding, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. would not be able to deliver local programs and services and support research into the causes of and cures for dementia.

Vernon ‘s event honoured Margaret Stecyk and her family, who graciously gave the gift of their story to help reduce the stigma associated with the disease and let other people on the dementia journey know they are not alone.

READ MORE: Vernon Alzheimer’s Walk honours Margaret Stecyk

We would also like to recognize the local offices and staff of our national title sponsor IG Wealth Management who provide tremendous support for the event.

On the ground, each event is organized by a dedicated volunteer committee, without whom the event would not be possible. Huge thanks to Vernon ‘s committee, led by Erik Olesen.

You can help us build on the incredible success of this event next year! We are currently recruiting motivated volunteers to organize and implement the 2020 event – a variety of organizing committee roles are available. To learn more or to apply for a volunteer role, visit alzbc.org/walk or contact Matt Brooks at mbrooks@alzheimerbc.org or 604-681-6530.

Thank you once more to everyone who contributed to the success of this event. Together, we make memories matter.

If you have questions about dementia, please call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936- 6033. Support is also available in Cantonese, Mandarin and Punjabi – visit alzheimerbc.org to learn more.

Maribeth Friesen

Manager, Regional Services, Northern and Interior Regions Alzheimer Society of B.C.