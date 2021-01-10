Vernon history in pictures

No masks required in 1913, but council still cleaned up pretty well

Vernon’s city council, a dapper-looking group of gentlemen, gathers for a photo in January of 1913. Back row, left to right: Alderman H.C. Remnant, Alderman R. Swift, Alderman W.H. Smith. Front row, left to right: Alderman J. Fred Simmons, Mayor J.T. Mutrie, Jr., Alderman R.V. Clement. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #178)

With Vernon council set to meet for the first time in 2021 on Monday, Jan. 11, here’s a look at the council of day more than a century ago in January 1913.

Six dapper-looking gentlemen debated and planned the topics of the day for the city, led by Mayor J.T. Mutrie, Jr., centre, front row.

