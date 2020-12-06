Vernon history in pictures

Polson Park's Bandstand is a fixture; did you know it was built more than a century ago?

It’s got a different look today, but here’s the Polson Park Bandstand more than 100 years ago in 1912. Notice the stray baby buggy? (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #708)

The bandshell at Vernon’s Polson Park is a fixture of the city’s gem.

The structure has been used for live music, exercise, car show contests and local fundraising events.

But did you know, the bandshell is more than 100 years old, and its look has certain changed?

Check out the photo from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, and notice the cars and baby buggy!

READ MORE: Annual Kidne Walk returns to Polson Park

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star