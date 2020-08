Nearly 80 years ago, the Vernon Army Camp was prepping for the arrival of soldiers to be trained

Interior view of the barracks at Camp Vernon in the spring of 1941. There are no cadets at the Vernon Army Camp this summer due to COVID-19. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #31371 photo)

The photo shows an empty barrack at the Vernon Army Camp in 1941.

At the time, Canada was part of the Second World War, and the local camp was used to train soldiers for action.

When the war ended in 1945, the camp remained in use as a summer training location for cadets.

The camp was in use every summer until 2020, when COVID-19 put an end to any activities at the base. Read about it here.

