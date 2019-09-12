Vernon history in pictures

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Riders ready for the CCM bicycle competition
@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Concerts, festivals, theatre shows and more in our weekly events guide
This September is Huckleberry's Fabrics Inc.'s 25th birthday.
Phil Dwyer and Theresa Whitely are the new music program directors at TOSH
Nick La Riviere Band bringing sounds of New Orleans to the Comox Valley
West Shore communities buck trend
Students with Yester Years Productions will gain volunteer hours through practices, events
Roughly 500 workers' jobs at risk