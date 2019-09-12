Vernon history in pictures

Group of young boys with their bikes, lined up at the starting line ready for the beginning of the CCM bicycle competition held in Polson Park. Photo dated circa 1926. Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #16152.

These kids would have loved the Okanagan Rail Trail!

A look back to a moment in time almost 100 years ago shows a group of young boys with their bikes, lined up at the starting line ready for the beginning of the CCM bicycle competition held in Polson Park.

