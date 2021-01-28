I realize finger pointing will not help us fight this huge and massive challenge.

Vaccine capacity cut under Conservatives

Dear Hon. Prime Minister Trudeau:

I hope this message finds you, and your family and staff well.

I realize Hon. PM that you are facing criticisms from Mr. O’Toole and other Conservatives. My question to you: has anyone ever confronted those Conservatives with the fact that under their government (especially, Harper’s) that research, health, etc., were drastically cut? As a matter of fact, did we not at one time have the capacity to produce Canadian manufactured vaccines, prior to those facilities being closed?

I realize finger pointing will not help us fight this huge and massive challenge. However, our citizens need to realize how this problem became even more challenging and complex. There is a history of blunders that should never take place again!

We also need much more drastic action to combat these new variants. Look at New Zealand and other countries!

Maybe it is time to rethink funding needs. To quote someone smarter than me, “The problem with history is that history does repeat itself”!

Steve Frankel

Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Citizen