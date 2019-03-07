If Politicians such as Stanley Knowles and Tommy Douglas had not had "Utopian goals" we might not have had Universal Medicare and pensions.

Dear Editor,

Re. Article by Tom Fletcher in the February 7th. Creston Valley Advance I disagree with his comment that universal basic housing and such are “Utopian socialist goals”. In my opinion, we need more affordable housing. We read about poor people in B.C. having to choose between paying rent and buying enough food. Some children often go to school hungry. Also, some people in minimum wage jobs have to work 2 or 3 part-time jobs and still cannot pay their bills. I have read about some seniors in Vancouver who have had to sleep in their cars.

If Politicians such as Stanley Knowles and Tommy Douglas had not had “Utopian goals” we might not have had Universal Medicare and pensions.

Before Mother Theresa died I read that she was asked by volunteers what they could do to help. She is reported to have answered, “Go out into the streets, find a person who is dying alone on the street and convince them they are not alone”. Is that what we want in Canada? Did Mother Theresa have “Utopian” ideas?

I appreciate Tom Fletcher’s columns about the B.C. Legislature and always read them. If policies to improve social conditions for Canadians are “Utopian socialist goals” I am proud to admit that I am a Socialist and will continue to vote for the NDP both Provincially and Federally.

Yours truly,

Avril Oliver |Creston