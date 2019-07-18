USW management has double standards

The United Steel Workers management has a double set of standards.

Presently union employees of Western Forest Products are on strike. They will now receive no paycheques, only a very small strike pay allowance from their union. In the meantime, the management will be receiving their paycheques as normal. There would be no strike if the union management were also to stop receiving a paycheque.

When are union employees going to clamp down and make sure that while they are on strike, their union management will no longer receive their paycheques either? So easy for union management to call the shots when they keep receiving their normal paycheques. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan