Many areas in the Cowichan Valley suffered extensive blow down in last winter’s storm. An example is the Fuller Lake walking trail which was reopened by someone cutting the fallen trees. However there is a considerable amount of merchantable timber left beside the trail. This is a valuable resource that should be salvaged for several reasons.

1. Like any of the earth’s resources, that are increasingly in demand by a growing world population, useable timber should not be allowed to rot.

2. Wood salvage is an important form of recycling.

3. Many sawmills in B.C. are closing, in part due to a decreasing log supply. How can we let timber rot when it could support employment, our local economy and be converted into a product useful to mankind?

MNC [North Cowichan] council should be urged to make arrangements to save this resource in an ecologically friendly manner, not only in this area but on other municipal lands.

Don Graham

Chemainus