Use your voting privilege

I myself have been a haphazard voter at best. My view has changed.

Some years ago my friend’s wife of 35 years was given a few days to live after a courageous battle with cancer. I was just told this recently. My friend had returned to the hospital after voting. His wife demanded that he take her to vote. After some consultation with staff it was arranged for her to go and vote. Which she did. Sadly she passed not long after.

This has inspired me to use the voting privilege that so many don’t have. I will not miss this opportunity again.

Paul Stanton

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen