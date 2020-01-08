Use inspection consulting firm, don’t hire employee

Re: North Cowichan mulls hiring assistant fire chief

It is obvious that with council expressing so much concern about the huge tax hikes coming for our residents, the manager of Fire and Bylaw Services, Mr. Drakeley, needs to improve his operational management skills.

He claims that inspections are the main reason for his staffing increase proposal. Here is a suggestion. Use an inspection consulting firm to do the work on contract and charge back that cost to the building owner. There are so many inspection practitioners available. It will save the taxpayers a bunch of money, limit staff increases, and allow taxpayers to put the savings to better personal use rather than helping Mr. Drakeley build up an expensive bureaucratic empire at the muni.

Don Swiatlowski

North Cowichan