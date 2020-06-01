Use graduation money for solar panels instead
I have a suggestion for high school kids dismayed at a lack of any ceremony for their graduation. Why not focus the considerable money and effort that goes into graduation into meaningful action — like starting a fund to buy solar panels for your schools.
Your lives are going to be dominated by dangerous events caused by climate change for sure, and those solar panels would be a lasting legacy worthy of remembrance — unlike buying fancy clothes or car rides. And every time you rode by your old school, you could actually see what you had accomplished.
Peter Nix
Cowichan Carbon Buster