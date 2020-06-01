Your lives are going to be dominated by dangerous events caused by climate change

Use graduation money for solar panels instead

I have a suggestion for high school kids dismayed at a lack of any ceremony for their graduation. Why not focus the considerable money and effort that goes into graduation into meaningful action — like starting a fund to buy solar panels for your schools.

Your lives are going to be dominated by dangerous events caused by climate change for sure, and those solar panels would be a lasting legacy worthy of remembrance — unlike buying fancy clothes or car rides. And every time you rode by your old school, you could actually see what you had accomplished.

Peter Nix

Cowichan Carbon Buster

Cowichan Valley Citizen