United Church the one with blind spot on Israel

I was really pleased to read Simone Black’s (Media Watch North, Duncan) letter in the Oct. 24 edition of the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

The letter criticized the Duncan United Church’s holding of a panel discussion on Israel, Sept. 25. The writer said the panel called, “Canada’s human rights blind spot concerning Israel” displayed bias against Israel. The writer also noted that Canada has rejected the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

I didn’t attend the event — THAT’S the kind of event I boycott — but it sounds as if it should have been titled, “the Duncan United Church’s blind spot concerning Israel”. From time to time, local groups host such events in our community and they seem to be motivated by the anti-Israel BDS movement. I never read of the same groups making a virtue out of holding discussion groups or panels which single out and praise Israel’s accomplishments. Israel IS a democracy after all, surrounded by non-democratic nations.

Judith Belton

Mill Bay