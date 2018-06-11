We would also like to applaud North Cowichan council for approving this great idea.

United Church applauds rainbow crosswalk

We, the Affirming Committee of Duncan United Church, would like to congratulate the brave students of Cowichan Secondary’s Rainbow Club who brought forward their request for a rainbow crosswalk in front of Cowichan Secondary School.

We would also like to applaud North Cowichan council for approving this great idea. The rainbow crosswalk is a positive start towards becoming a more inclusive community. It is our hope that this result will help encourage other groups who are marginalized to come forward for their time in the sun.

The Affirming Committee of Duncan United Church has been formed to look at ways that we can become a more inclusive congregation, especially for those who identify within LGBTQ parameters.

James Walker

Affirming Committee, Duncan United Church