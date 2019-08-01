All levels of government in B.C., including our three local ones, need to get on the pot!

Unbelievable how slow Cowichan is to get marijuana shops up and running

All levels of government in B.C., including our three local ones, need to get on the pot! I truly can’t believe how very slow Duncan, North Cowichan and the CVRD have been in allowing access to marijuana here in the Valley. All provinces and jurisdictions are miles ahead of us.

Consider this: all the local outlets that were open were closed down. These businesses have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue, their employees laid off, suppliers put on hold and the very ground they are on swept out from under them. Show me any other business in the Valley that could sustain and stay alive with these kinds of ridiculous closures. We have lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenues. I put the total loss of their continued efforts to thwart this business at over a million dollars. Consider that very conservative.

I am 66 years old with a mobility challenge who had to take forced retirement due to my injury. I have a medical marijuana licence. I have tried every medical pain killer out there and nothing, bar nothing, compares to the relief (without side effects) I receive from pot. To be deprived of this medicine is morally, ethically, and possibly legally, wrong. Let’s just remove insulin from all the diabetics out there and see what kind of response you would receive.

Legalization was in the wind for years. You chose to do nothing and live in the dark. You have forced individuals like myself to re-enter the black market to get my medication. Thank God there is a black market to turn to. Shame on all of you.

Paul Ruszel

Duncan