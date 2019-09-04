Two medals available to our veterans

Editor, The Times:

I would like to inform your readers about two very special medals that are available to our veterans. These are the National Order of the Legion of Honour from France and the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of Korea.

Our veterans of the Second World War and the Korean War have both fought hard and made tremendous sacrifices and they have both won the greatest level of respect and thanks we can give them.

The Government of France is awarding their highest medal to all living Canadian veterans who directly helped to liberate their country between June 6 and Aug. 30, 1944.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/legion-celebrates-60-year-anniversary/

The Republic of Korea is presenting its Ambassador for Peace Medal to all Canadian Veterans who participated in the Korean War and its peacekeeping operations between 1950 and 1955. Living veterans or the families of veterans who have passed away may be eligible to receive this special medal from Korea.

If you are a veteran or know someone that is and who might be eligible for one of these important medals, please contact me. I am an unofficial volunteer who is willing to help you with your application. There is no fee involved.

For more information please contact Mr. Guy Black C/O 515 – 95 Moody Street, Port Moody, BC V3H0H2 or email Korea19501953@yahoo.com and include the subject Veterans Medals.

Thank you,

Guy Black

Recipient, Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter