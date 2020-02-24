Twin Gables needs to be demolished

On Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 a.m. the fire siren sounded in Crofton, followed by the fire trucks racing to the corner of Queen Street and Joan Avenue where flames and smoke were pouring out of a unit in an old broken down Crofton motel that has been housing several people who had nowhere else to live. Luckily the person living in the unit that was burning escaped the fire.

The motel has been an eyesore for some time. The owner, who lives in another province, has it up for sale, but who would want to buy it? Now it’s more than an eyesore and a disgrace, it is an imminent danger to our community and the people of Crofton. Every unit of this motel needs to be condemned and all the units demolished in the immediate future.

It is time for North Cowichan council to step up now, without holding meeting after meeting to make the obvious decision, and help the Crofton community by getting rid of this hazard. It is also time for the council to act decisively about finding affordable rental homes for the people who have been staying in this motel, and others like them, who cannot affording decent housing in our Valley and often end up on the streets.

Many communities are turning to “tiny houses” to help solve the terrible housing crisis across our province. What will North Cowichan do?

Carol Donnelly

Crofton

Cowichan Valley Citizen