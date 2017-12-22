Twas the week before Christmas
when I brought the tree home
Its branches were fragrant
and it had a great form
It stood in the corner
just looking so fine
But where to start first
“So out came the wine”
Then on went the lights
and it gave me much cheer
a little voice inside me said
“Time for a beer”
Now on went the ornaments
I was having such fun
being gentle and careful
“Poured a wee tot of rum”
Now the colours were dancing
I was feeling quite frisky
but what did me in
“was that last shot of whiskey”
so slowly I sank
with a very soft landing
nestled under the tree
the only thing standing
Merry Christmas to all!
S. Armstrong
Duncan