Twas the week before Christmas

when I brought the tree home

Its branches were fragrant

and it had a great form

It stood in the corner

just looking so fine

But where to start first

“So out came the wine”

Then on went the lights

and it gave me much cheer

a little voice inside me said

“Time for a beer”

Now on went the ornaments

I was having such fun

being gentle and careful

“Poured a wee tot of rum”

Now the colours were dancing

I was feeling quite frisky

but what did me in

“was that last shot of whiskey”

so slowly I sank

with a very soft landing

nestled under the tree

the only thing standing

Merry Christmas to all!

S. Armstrong

Duncan

