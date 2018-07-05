Trudeau’s record on housing a big disappointment

Dear Justin Trudeau,
For the most part I believe you are doing a great job, I’m proud of you, you are a rock star amongst politicians, and you must be glad your great hair hasn’t turned grey yet.
The one area of disappointment I must address is the lack of housing in every area of Canada. Over the past 20 years I have watched unfettered property flipping for profit (why is this still legal?) and endured endless committees to study the problem. Here in Campbell River our housing situation was called an emergency two years ago, there is just no place to move to, and it is causing so much grief that we have just about giving up hope. People who have wanted to build trailer parks and sites for 5th wheels and campers (my dream) have been stonewalled by local governments, and most sites don’t accept them if they are more than a couple of years old, fearing unsightliness of the property. Very few people can afford a mortgage on a new 5th wheel. This issue has made me bitter and cynical for the first time in my life, I don’t shine as brightly as I used to. I spent five months homeless a few years back, and I am so grateful that I have a home. Our governments at all levels want to pass off the issue to each other, it is systemic, and developers don’t want to tackle it because there is no money in social/affordable housing.
Like a lot of Canadians I am disgusted with the money we throw out there for the rest of the world and other causes and issues. I used to be so proud of us, now I just think it is a taxpayers waste of money when we should be building proper housing for our own people first, let the rest of the world look after itself and get the structures up.
We could do it if we wanted to, Justin, but I’m not holding my breath waiting
Guy Walter Banks