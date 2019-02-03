Trudeau’s political foreign policy

Editor, The Times:

Editor, The Times:

As most people know, Justin Trudeau used to teach drama. As Prime Minister he has a new job, acting in the best interests of all Canadians, however, he appears to be preoccupied with the razzle-dazzle of the spotlights shining on the world stage. That’s where he relishes strutting his stuff.

One of the guiding principles of effective leadership is to praise in public and admonish in private. Apparently our prime minister’s instinct is to admonish in public and to congratulate himself, also in public.

Pointing a wagging finger at the repressive leaders in Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Venezuela and other such counties, and then self-righteously lecturing them on the inherent goodness of ‘Trudeauism,’ may garner favourable short-term headlines, but at what long-term cost to Canada?

I believe the Canadian government could achieve more by quietly arm-twisting foreign representatives behind closed doors.

Trudeau should, if he is actually capable, rethink his government’s foreign affairs policy, which seems to be based on talk condescendingly and carry a ‘selfie’ stick.

Lloyd Atkins.

Vernon, B.C.

Previous story
LETTER: Fort Langley artist grateful for community support

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Trudeau’s political foreign policy

    Editor, The Times:

  • BC Liquor Stores share more than 23,000 bears

    More than 23,000 Share-a-Bears were donated to local charities and made their way to needy families over the holiday season, thanks to the generosity of BC Liquor Store customers throughout the province. The total surpassed the 2017 campaign by over 1,000 toy bears.

  • Love it or hate it – but we still need the wind

    While outside the other day I found the wind-chill really made a difference in the temperature. It was pretty sunny and supposed to be seven degrees, but it did not feel quite as warm as that. The wind was mostly in gusts that had some dampness to them, and it really seemed to cool things off.

  • Tenders sought for Oceanside Place upgrades

    Oceanside Place is scheduled to undergo upgrades this summer.