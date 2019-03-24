Trudeau is not a shoo-in

Editor, the Times:

Plate spinning, a circus act where the performer spins plates on the top of numerous slim stationary poles, used to be popular on The Ed Sullivan Show.

If Justin Trudeau had been performing his unique brand of ‘fact-spinning’ some 60 years ago, he probably would have received an invitation to appear on Ed’s “Really Big Shew.”

But wait; there is a political fact-spinning competition scheduled for October 21. It’s called the 2019 Canadian Federal Election.

Trudeau may be the reigning ‘King-of-Spin’ right now, but he’s not a shoo-in to re-win.

Lloyd Atkins,

Vernon, B.C.

