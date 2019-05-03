Economically, Canada is far worse off with the former drama teacher at the helm.

Trudeau is an embarrassment as prime minister

Re: “Scheer would take Canada backwards”, (Citizen, May 1)

It is very sad that Mr. McDonald didn’t have his facts straight when he stated he is upset with the Conservatives.

The good progress he is stating for the Liberals include no financial advancement, but the highest deficit in years, no social advances, only alienating provinces, proven by recent provincial elections that have gone Conservative. Certainly no environmental progress. The carbon tax is just that, a tax and money grab, and allowing Quebec to continue dumping raw sewage into the St. Lawrence while blocking the energy east pipeline, citing environmental concerns. That is as two-faced as it gets.

Economically, Canada is far worse off with the former drama teacher at the helm. Giving $12 million to Loblaws for new freezers, but our veterans want more than we can give, sending millions of dollars to foreign countries to help them build pipelines, while costing Canada millions of dollars each day, due to lack of pipelines.

He has also become the laughingstock internationally, playing Mr. dress-up and is more interested in selfies and photo ops than real substance. He has become a total embarrassment to Canada, not just within Canada, but on the world stage. Remember his trip to India? The world media laughed at him. He recently confused China with Japan when talking to the PM of Japan. I could go on and on listing his total failures since he became prime minister, but I don’t have the time and the Cowichan Valley Citizen doesn’t have the space. One last point, remember SNC Lavalin. Do we want a PM that lies? This according to his own party members.

Glenn Sproule

Lake Cowichan