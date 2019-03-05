Trudeau had it coming

Editor, The Times:

I must congratulate Ms. Jody Wilson-Raybould for speaking out against the corruption that has been happening behind the closed doors of the Liberal Caucus. Jody’s action has earned her the respect of all Canadians except perhaps those in the Liberal Party.

In my opinion, she should be nominated for the Order of Canada award. I think that what Canadians have witnessed here is the real meaning of “truth and reconciliation.” British Columbians should feel very blessed to be represented in Ottawa by an MP with such high standards.

With the amount of corruption that is going on besides the SNC-Lavalin debacle, it’s very obvious that a public inquiry is necessary.

Here are a few reasons why:

1. Justin Trudeau does not want a public inquiry.

2. He unequivocally disagrees with everything Jody Wilson-Raybould said.

3. The Liberals have just tried one of the oldest tricks in the books. When things go terribly wrong, they announce a space mission to take the peasants’ minds off of the problems at hand.

Put your life jacket on, Justin, because your ship is sinking and when the water gets deeper, your fellow rats will be abandoning you.

Jim Lamberton,

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.

