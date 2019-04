Call for Township of Langley to create Tree Protection Bylaw

Dear Editor,

I live in the Township of Langley. I want the Township Mayor and Council to put a tree protection bylaw into place as soon as possible.

It was an election promise, if I remember correctly, but nothing has been done yet.

Let’s keep those beautiful trees before it’s too late.

Maureen Williams, Fernridge

