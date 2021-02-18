Trees more valuable when they’re standing

The government campaigned on a promise to implement all 14 of the old growth review panel recommendations, which was received in April.

One of those recommendations was to ban logging in at-risk old growth forests within six months. These recommendations should have been implemented by the end of October at the latest. While the government delays, irreplaceable old growth forests are being logged and permanently lost.

These areas attract thousands of tourists to our Island every year and as tourism is one of the pillars of our economy in

Campbell River, it seems to me that these trees are more valuable standing than lying on the ground.

Jim Vining

