The essentials are available in Lake Cowichan.

Travellers from out of town

Just wondering, for the Lake Cowichan residents that are upset about non-residents visiting Lake Cowichan over the long weekend, how many travel into Duncan to do their shopping at Walmart and Superstore? The essentials are available in Lake Cowichan.

Moira Mercer

Honeymoon Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen