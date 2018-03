Editor, The Times:

It past time for Kinder Morgan’s expanded Trans Mountain pipeline to be built. Communities and First Nations will receive money from Kinder Morgan.

The frost will soon be coming out of the ground and Canada needs this pipeline.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is trying her best to get the project done and we can help with the effort.

Write to your member of Parliament and demand they do what they can to push this project through.

Frank Lang

Kamloops, B.C.