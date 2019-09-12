Please be kind to those that carry on after us and stop this nonsense now.

Trans Mountain pipeline a taxpayer burden that should be cancelled

Certainly the world has arrived at a common understanding by now that the continuance of fossil fuel burning is adding a level of termination to our planet and species.

Please be kind to those that carry on after us and stop this nonsense now. Our coastlines need more protection, not more tanker traffic. Our schools, infrastructure and alternate energies need more development over this resource extraction of crude oil that is so low in grade that few countries on this planet can use it in any capacity other than fueling filthy polluting cruise ships. Who is even interested in buying this sludge?

David Coulson

Duncan