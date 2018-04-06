Township’s growing pains benefit community

Editor: Re "higher density in Langley has benefited only the developers" (The Times, March 30).

To reply to the writer of this article, as a long-time resident of Langley as well, I can certainly see many benefits of the ongoing improvement of the Langleys over the past 30 years.

We have seen the development of many outstanding facilities and infrastructure in the community over the past many years that we wouldn’t have if the tax base had not increased.

The arena and sports complex, outdoor playing fields, tennis and lacrosse facilities, amazing gymnastics facility and other programs at the Langley Events Centre are an amazing testament to our tax dollars at work.

We have seen roads and bridges built and completed with walking networks and lighting, schools and parks built, recreational facilities, pocket parks and playgrounds come to areas where there were minimal services 10 years ago.

New shopping areas and services have also been brought to many a community in the Langley Township.

Mr. Schiller says “the developers seem to have an open invitation to build wherever and whatever they want,” which is patently untrue.

The TOL has a definitive approach to developments and permits and stringent guidelines to any type of development.

The TOL has an amazing professional staff of people that see these processes through from the beginning to the end result.

Yes, there are growing pains in any developing area, as Murrayville and Walnut Grove experienced 30 years ago.

The Willoughby Community plan has been in place for 20 years and the community is in a growing phase for sure.

Roads and infrastructure are a challenge in any community that is being built, but they do get finished and become vibrant areas that many people call home.

People want to live in Langley and complexes are sold out before they are built.

We have a very desirable, livable, welcoming community.

We hope to have an expansion to the Langley Memorial Hospital over the next few years bringing nearly 200 jobs to the Township.

As far as services like snow plows in a neighborhood, one has phone numbers to call if there is a problem –– and I have seen amazing responses to safety and maintenance requests from the TOL staff.

One needs to look around at the community and compare what we have to other places to appreciate the increased access to goods, services and facilities in Langley over the past 30 years.

G. Lambert,

Langley