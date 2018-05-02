Tourism Ucluelet: Who are we and what do we do?

For the last 10 years, Tourism Ucluelet (TU) has had the amazing opportunity and responsibility to market Ucluelet as a destination. Since collection began, the average income increase annually has been 12%. The province noted that Ucluelet was one of the fastest growing hotel tax collecting communities in B.C.

For the last 10 years, Tourism Ucluelet (TU) has had the amazing opportunity and responsibility to market Ucluelet as a destination. Since collection began, the average income increase annually has been 12%. The province noted that Ucluelet was one of the fastest growing hotel tax collecting communities in B.C.

Prior to 2015, Tourism Ucluelet had operated as a sub-committee of the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce.

Over the course of 2015, the decision was made to allow Tourism Ucluelet to separate from the Chamber and become its own not-for-profit incorporated association. The following year TU was transferred the contract to manage the Pacific Rim Visitor Centre and the downtown Ucluelet Visitor Centre (seasonal).

By making these changes, the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce had the ability to focus on small business support, development and advocacy.

How is Tourism Ucluelet funded? The primary funding comes from the 2% consumer tax is called the Municipal Regional District Tax (MRDT). Accommodators (including property management companies) who have or are responsible for four nightly rooms or more and are located within the District of Ucluelet collect this tax. This is not a mandatory tax like PST; the Hoteliers vote to continue collection every five years.

As a note, TU just found out that our application for renewal has just been approved for another five years.

Even though we receive these tax dollars, TU is required to show additional revenues to build our funding base. We apply for grants through Destination BC, Canada summer jobs as well as provide marketing packages and racking programs for the Visitor Centre that contribute to the operations.

In the fall of 2017, Tourism Ucluelet, implemented new racking and marketing packages to provide options for businesses within Ucluelet to leverage our social media channels and the visitors who stop at the Visitor Centre to promote their businesses. This program is separate from the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce membership which now focuses on small business development and advocacy.

If you are interested in racking your business at the junction, please stop in at the Pacific Rim Visitor Centre, call 250-726-4600 or email visitorservices@discoverucluelet.com for more information.

Go to www.discoverucluelet.com for more information.

Denise Stys-Norman is the executive director for Tourism Ucluelet